Police briefed about use of private camera surveillance application

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Incharge Front Desk and Data Processing Officer Muhammad Asim Tuesday briefed security constables about the use of the latest mobile application "Private cameras surveillance application" through which the record of these cameras could be updated in the police online system.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Data Processing Officer super the application installed in the mobile phones of security constables and explained them the process of updating records of private cameras in the online system of their police stations concerned.

He also apprised them of its usefulness in preventing crimes across the district.

Apart from this, all security constables were also briefed on crime mapping and how to make crime mapping entries of serious crimes and were briefed on pendency 2022/23. He directed officers concerned to clear the pendency of concerned police stations as soon as possible to grab the top position in performance across the province.