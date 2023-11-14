Police broadcast 130 awareness messages during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police disseminated 130 awareness messages during last month through its FM Radio 92.4 which were mainly aimed to create awareness about traffic rules.

These messages encompassed various topics, including pedestrian safety, zebra crossings, traffic signals, types of road signs, distinctions in lanes, and instructional videos regarding parking laws, the police said.

Additionally, daily news bulletins about the performance of the police are being published, while citizens are also informed in a timely manner about traffic laws and the traffic situation on the roads through FM radio.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the police were taking all possible measures for protecting lives and property of the citizens.

No space will be given to any criminal elements to disrupt public peace.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious items or activities to their respective police station, emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or at ICT-15 app.