Police brush two gangs, arrest 6

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Vehari police on Tuesday smashed two gangs and arrested six dacoits from different areas and recovered valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.

A police spokesman said operations were conducted in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari, Tariq Aziz for action against gangs of dacoits, thieves, cattle lifters and other criminals.

Burewala city police smashed Muzammili Mallah gang and arrested its three members including Bilawal, Shahid and Shakeel.

Police have traced twelve cases during interrogations and recovered Rs 295,000 in cash, a mobile phone and illegal weapons.

Gaggo Mandi police also smashed a gang and cattle lifters and arrested three criminals including Zulfiqar, Hamza and Shafiq alia Bao.

A motor pump worth Rs 275,000, two grass cutting motors with conductors and two calves were recovered.

Police said they had traced five theft cases during investigations.

DPO appreciated the police performance and reiterated police commitment.