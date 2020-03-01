UrduPoint.com
Police Brutality On 4 Alleged Robber's Families.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Police brutality on 4 alleged robber's families.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) In Awami Colony Karachi when the police took 4 alleged robbers in the custody, their families foray into the police station. In return the demonstrators witnessed police brutality, whereas the rescue 15 police officer Jamshed broke the camera of a private channel on media coverage.

According to the police, the persons in custody where taken-in on doubt of involvement in different robberies which includes Dilshad, Pervaiz, Yaseen and Saddam.

These four when taken in custody, their families demonstrated in front of the police station.The police closed the doors over the demonstrators, on which they forcefully entered into the police station. The rescue 15 police officer Raja Jamshed angered on media coverage broke the camera of a private channel. The SSP Korangi ordered investigation and quarter guarded the officer Jamshed.

