Police Burn Huge Quantity Of Seized Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:12 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) ::The district police Tuesday burnt huge quantity of confiscated narcotics under the supervision of District Police Officer and Senior Civil Judge here.

The cases of the seized narcotics were already been decided in the district courts and police today disposed of 90949 kilogram hashish and 3482 kilogram heroin in a district ground.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, SP Investigation Zahir Shah said that police have started indiscriminate actions on drug peddlers to achieve the dream of narcotics free society.

Senior Civil Judge Fazal Wadud Jan said that court's proceedings depended on police, investigation and evidences. The performance of police department in the district was satisfactory owing to which large numbers of criminals were sentenced accordingly.

More Stories From Pakistan

