Police Bust 11 Gangs, Arrest 29 Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In a series of successful operations, Gulbahar, Faqirabad, and Paharipura Police have exposed 11 dangerous gangs involved in various serious crimes.

A total of 29 suspects have been arrested in connection with these cases.

In addition to the arrests, the police have recovered significant amounts of stolen property, including Rs. 20.

6 million in cash, two vehicles, 13 motorcycles, and 50 valuable mobile phones. Weapons used in the crimes were also seized during the operations.

The seized items, including cash, vehicles, motorcycles, and phones, have been returned to their rightful owners, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Faqirabad, Syed Talal Ahmad Shah.

He said this major crackdown has brought relief to the local community, sending a strong message to criminals in the region.

