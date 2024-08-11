Police Bust 13 Gangs, Arrest 32 Criminals
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police managed to bust 13 gangs and arrested their 32 members besides recovering 1 stolen car, 48 motorcycles, Rs 1.3 million cash, 18 mobile phones, gold ornaments, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani launched operations against organized and active gangs, drug dealers and criminal elements.
32 suspects, members of 13 organized and active gangs were sent behind the bars this month.
Police also arrested 60 drug dealers and bootleggers and recovered 60 kg hashish, more than four kg heroin and 300 liters liquor from their possession.
Police held 80 accused with illegal weapons this month and seized 40 pistols, six Klashnikovs, 16 rifles and a large number of bullets.
Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the Rawalpindi Police were engaged in eliminating organized gangs, drug dealers and criminal elements and all available resources were being utilized in this regard.
