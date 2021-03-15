Police bust 14 outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws including a gang of dacoit and recovered snatched motorbike, narcotics, kites and weapons from their possession.

According to a news release on Monday a team under the supervision of SHO Shams Colony, Sub-inspector- Aamir Abbas along with other personnel busted the gang identified as Ehsan-Ullah and Najeeb-Ullah.

Further-More Sihala police arrested a drug peddlers namely Zahid Mehmood and recovered 1.185 kilograms hashish from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested four accused Mohsin, Wahid, Kashif and Hafiz and recovered four 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Aabpara police arrested two accused Muhammad Hamza and Shahbaz Messiah and recovered 230 gram hashish and 12 liters alcohol from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Rafi-Ullah and recovered 149 gram hashish from him. It also arrested three accused Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Shahbaz, and Sameer Habib and recovered kites and strings from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Asim and recovered kites and string from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.