Police Bust 15 Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Police bust 15 gangs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani accelerated their ongoing operations against anti-social elements and managed to bust 15 gangs during the last seven days.

They also rounded up 37 criminals besides recovering 75 stolen motorcycles, three rickshaws, one tractor and other items.

According to a police spokesman, police also netted 12 accused involved in different murder cases and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police also nabbed 63 for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 62 pistols, a Kalashnikov and a dagger from them.

The spokesman said police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers succeeded to net 102 and recovered 36 kg charras and two kg heroin.

The CPO said that the operation against the lawbreakers would continue and they would be sent behind the bars.

