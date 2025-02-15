Police bust 19 gangs, arrest 57 dangerous criminals in DG Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Police smashed 19 gangs and arrested 57 dangerous criminals involved in robbery and street crime during January.

Police in Dera Ghazi Khan region continued operations against outlaws on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan. According to a police spokesperson, authorities recovered 45 stolen motorcycles, three cars, 63 mobile phones, and 84 cattle, worth over Rs 577 million. The recovered items were returned to their rightful owners through legal procedures. During operations against illegal weapons and drugs, police registered 373 cases, seizing over 179 kg hashish, 11 kg bhang, 5.

8 kg heroin, and 10,587 liters of liquor. Additionally, 291 cases were filed for illegal arms possession, leading to the recovery of 23 Kalashnikovs, 25 rifles and shotguns, and 248 pistols and revolvers. However, overall in January, police apprehended 1,086 proclaimed offenders and 260 court absconders. Investigations in 3,039 cases were completed, and challans were submitted to courts. RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan claimed that daily monitoring of officers' performance was ensuring improved policing. He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property while eliminating criminal elements.