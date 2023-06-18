Police bust 2-member dacoit gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :In a joint operation, conducted by the Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, a two-member dacoit gang was busted here on Sunday.

According to the PSCA, the Green Town police, with the support of advanced surveillance capabilities of Safe Cities cameras, traced and arrested two dangerous decoits.

The arrested criminals were identified as Arham, also known as Rama, and Mana. During the operation, foreign Currency and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.7 million were recovered from dacoits. The police also recovered two pistols and bullets from the arrested dacoits.

A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings have been started.