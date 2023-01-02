UrduPoint.com

Police Bust 242 Gangs In 2022; Arrest 643

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Police bust 242 gangs in 2022; arrest 643

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police busted 242 gangs and arrested 643 gang members in 2022 besides seizing 639 stolen motorcycles, 38 vehicles including 23 cars, millions of rupees and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police also rounded up 25 dacoits wanted in dacoities committed in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

He informed that police registered total 5651 cases and managed to net 1804 accused besides recovering 1604 motorcycles, 152 cars and other vehicles from their possession.

2690 FIRs were registered against drug smugglers and drug peddlers while 2537 accused were rounded up during last year, he said adding, 1280 kg charras, 22 kg heroin, four kg opium, 735 grams Ice drug and 13,000 liters liquor were also seized during different operations.

Police in their crackdowns against illegal weapon holders nabbed 1885 accused and registered 1952 cases.

He said that police on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted special operations against illegal housing societies particularly in Chontra and Chakri areas and arrested 275 accused besides recovering 59 Kalashnikov, 44 rifles, 36 pistols and huge quantity of ammunition.

District Police searched thousands houses and shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations and checked data of over 600,000 individuals while 1552 anti-social elements were held. Over 400,000 vehicles were also checked and police managed to recover 1706 vehicles.

In six cases of kidnapping for ransom, registered in the district, 14 accused were sent behind the bars.

Rawalpindi district police also managed to recover 109 Kalashnikov, 98 rifles, 73 short guns, 1705 pistols and huge quantity of ammunition from the possession of illegal weapon holders.

