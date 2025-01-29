Police Bust 3 Criminal Gangs, Recover Rs 3.6m Looted Valuables
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:53 PM
Basti Malook police in Multan have busted three gangs of criminals with the arrest of six criminals and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs. 3.6 million from them
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Basti Malook police in Multan have busted three gangs of criminals with the arrest of six criminals and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs. 3.6 million from them.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the police arrested two gang members of each of the three gangs including Shikra gang, Tariq alias Tarqi gang and Irfan gang.
A Mehran car, gold ornaments, seven motorcycles, 25 mobile phones, two buffaloes, seven goats, seven sheep, and a bull were recovered and were handed over to their owners on Wednesday.
Illegal weapons recovered included three 30-bore pistols and accused confessed to their involvement in 23 criminal activities, the spokesman said.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended SP Sadar division Shamsuddin, SDPO Makhdoom Rasheed Rao Tariq Pervaiz, SHO Basti Malook Babar Shahzad Khera and their teams whose hard work made the success possible, the spokesman concluded.
