Police bust 4-member dacoit gang

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The police Friday busted a four-member dacoit gang in the area of Kot Radha Kishan here.

On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested all four members of the gang and recovered 10 motorcycles, cash, looted valuables and illegal weapons from them.

Sources said the dacoits were planning for another robbery when the police conducted a raid and arrested them.

They have confessed to committing dacoities and other crimes in different areas. Police are grilling them to extract further details of their crimes.