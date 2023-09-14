Open Menu

Police Bust 4-member Robber Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :In a coordinated operation, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Police, in a joint operation, busted a four-member dacoit gang, here on Thursday. According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the breakthrough came when the Safe Cities team spotted four suspicious individuals in the vicinity of Sardar Wala Bagh during surveillance.

Swiftly, they alerted Manga Mandi Police, who conducted a thorough checking of the suspects and recovered stolen motorcycles, weapons, and cash from them.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Kashif, Mohsin, Shehzad Ali, and Ali Raza. Legal action has been initiated against them, with ongoing investigations.

ASP Sidra Khan stated that during the inquiry, the accused also confessed to multiple robbery and extortion incidents.

