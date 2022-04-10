UrduPoint.com

Police Bust 64 Gangs, Nab 234 Gangsters In First Quarter Of 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Police bust 64 gangs, nab 234 gangsters in first quarter of 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The city police busted at least 64 gangs and arrested 234 gangsters during various operations conducted in first quarter of 2022, said SSP Operation Haroon Rasheed on Sunday.

Talking to media here at his office, SSP said that more than Rs30 million were recovered from the possessions of the arrested persons. The other confiscated items included 20 vehicles, 182 motorcycles, and 182 smartphones.

Similarly, a total of 126 gamblers besides 2500 drug peddlers were also arrested during the same period, he said adding hundreds of bottles of liquor, 81 kg of ice drug, 1410 kg of opium, 181 kg of heroin and 1026 kg of hashish were also recovered from their possession.

Haroon said that more than 500 drug addicts were admitted in drug rehabilitation centers during the period.

A total of 485 search and strike operations were carried out under the National Action Plan to ensure peace in the city. During search operations arms smugglers were arrested and 3228 pistols, 183 Kalashnikovs, 187 rifles, 80 shotguns, 25 kalakovs, and 38 hand grenades were recovered.

