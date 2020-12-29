UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust 84 Gangs Of Criminals, Records Lowest Number Of Injuries In Encounters: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:45 AM

Police bust 84 gangs of criminals, records lowest number of injuries in encounters: Spokesman

The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted 84 gangs of criminals during the year long crime fighting besides recording the lowest number of injuries in the police encounters in the last 5 to 6 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted 84 gangs of criminals during the year long crime fighting besides recording the lowest number of injuries in the police encounters in the last 5 to 6 years.

The police spokesman informed here Monday evening that only 2 suspected outlaws were injured in some 21 police encounters during last 12 months.

The spokesman added that the police arrested 86 dacoits, 16 mobile phone snatchers, 156 vehicle lifters, 2 extortion seekers, 197 declared offenders and 679 absconders in the outgoing year.

The police also arrested 630 drug peddlers and booked them in 569 cases in addition to apprehending 853 mainpuri sellers arrested following the Sindh High Court's order in this regard and nominated them in 671 FIRs, he told.

According to him, the police recovered 413.94 kilograms of hashish and seized more than 1.2 million sachets of Indian gutka and mainpuri as well.

The spokesman further informed that in view of the incidents of deaths and cases of permanent impairment, some 375 moonshine liquor sellers were also arrested and charged in the criminal case.

He apprised that 7 vehicles and 95 motorbikes, which were snatched or stolen, were recovered while under the CrPC 76 vehicles and 138 motorbikes were also seized.

As many as 8 suspects allegedly involved in the incidents of Kidnapping for ransom were also put behind the bars, he added.

Related Topics

India Injured Sindh High Court Police Kidnapping Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Hyderabad Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

1 hour ago

Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims o ..

1 hour ago

Putin Awards Russian Ambassadors for Diplomatic Se ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court expresses annoyance over CCPO La ..

1 minute ago

Political theatre of opposition meaningless: Dr Fi ..

1 minute ago

Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer vaccine doses: health m ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.