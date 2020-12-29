Police bust 84 gangs of criminals, records lowest number of injuries in encounters: Spokesman

The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted 84 gangs of criminals during the year long crime fighting besides recording the lowest number of injuries in the police encounters in the last 5 to 6 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted 84 gangs of criminals during the year long crime fighting besides recording the lowest number of injuries in the police encounters in the last 5 to 6 years.

The police spokesman informed here Monday evening that only 2 suspected outlaws were injured in some 21 police encounters during last 12 months.

The spokesman added that the police arrested 86 dacoits, 16 mobile phone snatchers, 156 vehicle lifters, 2 extortion seekers, 197 declared offenders and 679 absconders in the outgoing year.

The police also arrested 630 drug peddlers and booked them in 569 cases in addition to apprehending 853 mainpuri sellers arrested following the Sindh High Court's order in this regard and nominated them in 671 FIRs, he told.

According to him, the police recovered 413.94 kilograms of hashish and seized more than 1.2 million sachets of Indian gutka and mainpuri as well.

The spokesman further informed that in view of the incidents of deaths and cases of permanent impairment, some 375 moonshine liquor sellers were also arrested and charged in the criminal case.

He apprised that 7 vehicles and 95 motorbikes, which were snatched or stolen, were recovered while under the CrPC 76 vehicles and 138 motorbikes were also seized.

As many as 8 suspects allegedly involved in the incidents of Kidnapping for ransom were also put behind the bars, he added.