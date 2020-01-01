UrduPoint.com
Police Bust 92 Dacoit Gangs In 2019 In Fasialabad

Police bust 92 dacoit gangs in 2019 in Fasialabad

FAISALABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : The police claimed to have busted 92 gangs by arresting their 295 gangsters from various parts of the district during 2019.

The police recovered 21 stolen cars, 148 snatched motorcycles, 1 mini loader, 2 jeeps, 5 rickshaws, 1 tractor trolley, 101 mobile phones, 4 laptops, 5 watches, 4 batteries, 68 cattle, gold jewelry and other items from their possession.

The police also seized illicit weapons including 125 pistols (30-bore), 3 Kalashnikovs, 4 revolvers, 1 rifle (244-bore), 1 repeater (12-bore), 1 pump action, 1 pistol (9 mm), 7 guns, 1 carbine, 1 mouser and a number of bullets/cartridges during the same period.

