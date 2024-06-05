Open Menu

Police Bust 94 Gangs, Arrest 250 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police bust 94 gangs, arrest 250 criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police have busted 94 gangs involved in heinous crimes and arrested 119 dangerous criminals, many of whom were injured during encounters with police teams.

Under an effective strategy, a special operation has been launched across the district to combat street crimes.

During the current year, six snatchers involved in dangerous crimes have been killed in police encounters. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar reported on Wednesday that 130 mobile phones, 34 motorcycles, and 5 cars used in crimes had been recovered. Weapons used in crimes have also been seized, he told.

The police have assured that no compromise will be made on the safety of citizens' lives and property, and all available resources are being utilized to protect the public.

Compared to last year, there has been a 48 percent decrease in street crimes during the current year. The crackdown has led to the arrest of 250 criminals and the recovery of over Rs. 13.7 million, 181 mobile phones, 38 motorcycles, 12 cars, and 6 rickshaws.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has reiterated the commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Criminals All Million

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

1 hour ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

16 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan