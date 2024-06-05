Police Bust 94 Gangs, Arrest 250 Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police have busted 94 gangs involved in heinous crimes and arrested 119 dangerous criminals, many of whom were injured during encounters with police teams.
Under an effective strategy, a special operation has been launched across the district to combat street crimes.
During the current year, six snatchers involved in dangerous crimes have been killed in police encounters. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar reported on Wednesday that 130 mobile phones, 34 motorcycles, and 5 cars used in crimes had been recovered. Weapons used in crimes have also been seized, he told.
The police have assured that no compromise will be made on the safety of citizens' lives and property, and all available resources are being utilized to protect the public.
Compared to last year, there has been a 48 percent decrease in street crimes during the current year. The crackdown has led to the arrest of 250 criminals and the recovery of over Rs. 13.7 million, 181 mobile phones, 38 motorcycles, 12 cars, and 6 rickshaws.
SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has reiterated the commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO completed 100 % maintenance of 481 feeders under annual progamme8 seconds ago
-
Fire breaks out at Lahore's chemical factory brought under control10 minutes ago
-
Amarnath Yatra threatens IIOJK’s fragile ecosystem as world celebrates World Environment Day20 minutes ago
-
Police officer martyred in Bajaur20 minutes ago
-
Traffic cops get umbrellas to beat summer heat20 minutes ago
-
MWMC finalizes Eid cleanliness plan: 30,000 tons waste to be lifted20 minutes ago
-
Matiari: Arrangements Finalized for 1st mango and handicrafts expo 202420 minutes ago
-
ADC conducts surprise visit to cattle market in Chichawatni20 minutes ago
-
PM visits Nanshan one-stop center; directs to replicate model in Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted30 minutes ago
-
Malik assumes charge as DHO Health Bahawalpur30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 64 kg drugs30 minutes ago