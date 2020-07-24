UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust A Bike Thieves' Gang, 15 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:08 PM

Police bust a bike thieves' gang, 15 motorcycles recovered

District Police Mirpurkhas, Friday, claimed to bust a gang of motorcycle thieves in a coordinated action and arrested 3 suspects while 15 stolen motor cycles were also recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Mirpurkhas, Friday, claimed to bust a gang of motorcycle thieves in a coordinated action and arrested 3 suspects while 15 stolen motor cycles were also recovered.

According to police spokesman, on directives of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon against rising incidents of bike theft and snatching, DSP City Usman Laghari, Sub Inspector CIA Innayat Zardari, In charge DIB Danish and Station House Officers of Mehran, Gharibabad, Town and Satellite town police stations carried out a joint operation.

The police apprehended Mitha Khan Shar, Raja aka Raju Bajeer and Mir Kamran Talpur while 15 motorcycles stolen from different areas of Mirpurkhas were also recovered. According the police officials gang used female members to take the stolen bikes out of Mirpurkhas. A team has been constituted to net the other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police CIA Shar Dubai Islamic Bank From

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.