Police bust a bike thieves' gang, 15 motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Mirpurkhas, Friday, claimed to bust a gang of motorcycle thieves in a coordinated action and arrested 3 suspects while 15 stolen motor cycles were also recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Mirpurkhas, Friday, claimed to bust a gang of motorcycle thieves in a coordinated action and arrested 3 suspects while 15 stolen motor cycles were also recovered.

According to police spokesman, on directives of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon against rising incidents of bike theft and snatching, DSP City Usman Laghari, Sub Inspector CIA Innayat Zardari, In charge DIB Danish and Station House Officers of Mehran, Gharibabad, Town and Satellite town police stations carried out a joint operation.

The police apprehended Mitha Khan Shar, Raja aka Raju Bajeer and Mir Kamran Talpur while 15 motorcycles stolen from different areas of Mirpurkhas were also recovered. According the police officials gang used female members to take the stolen bikes out of Mirpurkhas. A team has been constituted to net the other members of the gang.