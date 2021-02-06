UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust A Burglary Gang, 2 Suspects Nabbed With Stolen Items

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:16 PM

Police bust a burglary gang, 2 suspects nabbed with stolen items

The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves which was involved in recent burglary and theft incidents in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves which was involved in recent burglary and theft incidents in the city. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 2 suspects,identified as Asif Ali Mughal and Aamir Mughal, had been arrested from Hussainabad area.

According to him, the police also recovered goods stolen from the residence of Jameel Younus Mahesar, an estate agent, from Lanjwani Mohalla area in the limits of Hussainabad police station.

The spokesman said the police recovered gold jewelry, computers, microwave oven, electric heater, juicer machine, stabilizer, iron, sandwich maker and ladies clothes, among other items, from possession of the thieves.

On Mahesar's complaint FIR 11/2021 was lodged at Hussainabad police station, nominating unknown suspects. The spokesman said the suspects would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate and the police would plead the court to grant their physical remand for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jewelry Hyderabad Gold From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

20 minutes ago

Landmarks across UAE and region turned red for Hop ..

1 hour ago

NAU platform facilitates shipments of 255K tonnes ..

1 hour ago

Bajaur Jirga decision repugnant to constitution, v ..

3 minutes ago

Government Support Department applies 30 per cent ..

1 hour ago

CM KPK to come Havelian for inauguration of mega d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.