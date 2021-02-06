Police bust a burglary gang, 2 suspects nabbed with stolen items

The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves which was involved in recent burglary and theft incidents in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves which was involved in recent burglary and theft incidents in the city. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 2 suspects,identified as Asif Ali Mughal and Aamir Mughal, had been arrested from Hussainabad area.

According to him, the police also recovered goods stolen from the residence of Jameel Younus Mahesar, an estate agent, from Lanjwani Mohalla area in the limits of Hussainabad police station.

The spokesman said the police recovered gold jewelry, computers, microwave oven, electric heater, juicer machine, stabilizer, iron, sandwich maker and ladies clothes, among other items, from possession of the thieves.

On Mahesar's complaint FIR 11/2021 was lodged at Hussainabad police station, nominating unknown suspects. The spokesman said the suspects would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate and the police would plead the court to grant their physical remand for further interrogation.