Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Police bust a fraudster for issuing fake certificate

Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fraudster involved in issuing of fake certificate worth Rs 40,000 in the jurisdiction of City Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fraudster involved in issuing of fake certificate worth Rs 40,000 in the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

Police spokesman informed that the fraud came to light when one Rahat Hussain lodged a complaint with City Police Station that Ghulam Farooq Abbasi promised to provide the Matriculation certificate against Rs 40,000.

But he failed to own his words related to certificate.

During investigation, police came to know that the accused had issued fabricated certificate.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of officials and said that strict action should be taken who were involved in malpractices adding that no one would be allowed to cheat with the public.

