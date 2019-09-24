Police Bust "Aasmi Dacoit Gang" In Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday have busted Inter-provincial "Aasmi Dacoit Gang" that injured citizens during robberies.

According to police spokesman, four un-identified armed persons shot injured a citizen Malik Hamza during a robbery in Gulistan Colony in the area of police station Wah Cantt a few days back.

SHO Saddar Wah, Malik Sajid, utilizing the latest scientific aid, arrested an accused Asim, a resident of Attock. The accused is the ringleader of an inter-provincial "Aasmi Dacoit Gang". The accused had established a gang that used to commit crime in one district and then escaped in the nearby districts. However, other members of Aasmi Dacoit Gang, Zohaib, Shoaib and Muzammil have been identified and teams are conducting raids for their arrest.