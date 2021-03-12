UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Bank Robber's Gang, Recover Rs10 M

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Police have busted six-member of a gang involved in bank robbery and recovered more than Rs10 million cash from their possession, informed police spokesman on Friday

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and gave task of immediate arrest of the accused to superintendent of police (SP) Rawal.

Under the supervision of SP Rawal, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) city, station house officer Rata Amral and team conducted investigation on modern scientific basis and held six-member gang involved in a robbery in a private bank.

The accused were identified as Shehzad, Sajid, Roman, Haji Muhammad, Liaqat and Mohsin residents of Bhara Kahu.

The accused had broken the locker of Dhok Mangtal private bank a month ago and take away worth more than Rs10 million in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral police station.

The CPO Rawalpindi while praising SP Rawal, SDPO city and Ratta Amral police for arresting the accused said strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.

