Police Bust Bike, Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Three
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike and car lifter gang and arrested its three members, said a police spokesman.
He informed that Pirwadhai police netted three accused namely Ghullam Abbas, Aftab and Toqeer, allegedly involved in several bike and car lifting cases.
Police also recovered a Suzuki pick up vehicle, four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
Superintendent of Police Saddar, Rawal, Faisal Saleem appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,800 stake money6 minutes ago
-
Government launching several projects to fast track process youth's empowerment: Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
No overcharging of commuters on Eid: DC16 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera reviews security arrangements at Central-jail Dera17 minutes ago
-
Speech competition at Sialkot University17 minutes ago
-
1190 liter adulterated milk disposed of27 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations enter final stages27 minutes ago
-
58 booked over decanting37 minutes ago
-
Special Eid stalls attract female customers47 minutes ago
-
Target of cotton cultivation on 197,000 acres set in Sargodha57 minutes ago
-
12 sites set up in district to provide installments under BISP57 minutes ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee for Senate Chairman polls1 hour ago