Police bust bike, car lifter gang; arrest three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike and car lifter gang and arrested its three members, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Pirwadhai police netted three accused namely Ghullam Abbas, Aftab and Toqeer, allegedly involved in several bike and car lifting cases.

Police also recovered a Suzuki pick up vehicle, four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Saddar, Rawal, Faisal Saleem appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.