Police Bust Bike Lifter Gang; Arrest 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

Police bust bike lifter gang; arrest 3

Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Ratta, Amral Police Station was constituted which netted three accused namely Muhammad Haroon, Shoaib Khan and Rajab Ali, who were involved in bike lifting and also allegedly involved in several cases.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash and other valuables from their possession. They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered and started investigation.

