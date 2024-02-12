Police Bust Bike-lifter Gang; Recover Three Stolen Motorcycles
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police while conducting a raid managed to bust a street criminal and bike-lifter gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles, three mobile phones, weapons and other items, said a police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that Saddar Baroni Police in their operation netted four street criminals and bike lifters namely Shehzad, Abdul Basit, Qasir and Husnain and recovered three stolen motorcycles, three mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.
The spokesman said that the accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade.
Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar, Nisar Nawaz appreciating successful operation against street criminals and bike lifters directed to accelerate ongoing operations against the lawbreakers.
The criminals attacking lives and property of citizens could not escape the grip of the law, he added.
