Police bust bike lifting gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike lifting and street criminal gang and arrested its two members on recovery of seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 15000, weapons and other items, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police netted two accused namely Noorullah and Abdullah, allegedly involved in bike lifting cases and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 15,000, weapons and other items.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operation against bike, car lifters and street criminals.