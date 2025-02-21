Police Bust Bike Lifting Gang; Arrest Two
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike lifting and street criminal gang and arrested its two members on recovery of six stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Waris Khan police netted two accused namely Usama and Matiullah, allegedly involved in bike lifting cases and recovered six stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operation against bike, car lifters and street criminals.
