Police bust car lifter gang; arrest five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its five members, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that New Town police netted five accused namely Jahangir, Khursheed, Kamran, Iftikhar and Khandan Khan, allegedly involved in car snatching cases.

Police also recovered 10 stolen vehicles including four Toyota Corolla cars, two Mehran, a Cuore, two pick-ups, a Khyber car and two rickshaws, master key and other items from their possession. The vehicles were stolen from shopping malls and different parking areas with master key and using other methods.

The arrested accused are record holders in car lifting cases, the spokesman said.

City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SDPO, SHO New Town, and the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.