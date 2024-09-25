Open Menu

Police Bust Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Five

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Police bust car lifter gang; arrest five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its five members, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that New Town police netted five accused namely Jahangir, Khursheed, Kamran, Iftikhar and Khandan Khan, allegedly involved in car snatching cases.

Police also recovered 10 stolen vehicles including four Toyota Corolla cars, two Mehran, a Cuore, two pick-ups, a Khyber car and two rickshaws, master key and other items from their possession. The vehicles were stolen from shopping malls and different parking areas with master key and using other methods.

The arrested accused are record holders in car lifting cases, the spokesman said.

City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SDPO, SHO New Town, and the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Rawalpindi From Toyota

Recent Stories

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

17 minutes ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

20 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

21 hours ago
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

21 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

22 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

22 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan