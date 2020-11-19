UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Ring Leader

Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Kohat police Thursday busted gang of inter provincial car lifter while arresting the ring leader and recovering stolen vehicles.

According to district police spokesman, the accused gang leader Anwer Raza resident of Mari Payan was involved in stealing vehicles from Kohat and selling in the merged districts.

He was arrested while carrying a stolen vehicle from jurisdiction of Astarzai police station in Mari Payan area to district Khyber.

SHO Astarzai Mir Afzal along with his team intercepted the accused on a police picket and took into custody two stolen vehicles.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to his crime and informed the police of his accomplices.

The police on the identification of the arrested accused started conducting raids in different areas for arrest of other ring members.

The police also recovered a stolen vehicle bearing Kohat registration from district Khyber on the identification of the accused. Later the accused was handed over to police on physical remand after presenting him before the court.

Meanwhile in another action Headquarter Circle Police arrested an assassin along with arm and ammunition soon after he committed a murder of Nasir Khan of Jangal Khel. The police presented him before the court and took his physical remand for further investigation.

