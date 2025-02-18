Open Menu

Police Bust Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Three

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a car lifting and dacoit gang and arrested its three members, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police netted three accused namely Suleman, Kashif and Farhan, allegedly involved in car lifting and dacoity cases.

Police also recovered a snatched car, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, snatched cash Rs 20,000 and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.

