Police Bust Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Two
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its two members, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Rawat police netted two accused namely Bilal Latif and Zahid Mehmood, allegedly involved in car snatching cases.
Police also recovered a snatched Mehran car, and other items from their possession.
The arrested accused are record holders in car lifting cases, the spokesman said.
Superintendent of Police Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.
