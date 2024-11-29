Open Menu

Police Bust Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Two

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its two members, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police netted two accused namely Kashif and Shoaib, allegedly involved in car lifting cases.

Police also recovered two stolen Suzuki Carry vans and other items from their possession.

The vehicles were stolen from different areas. Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Rawalpindi Nasir Taxila From Suzuki

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

2 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

17 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

17 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

17 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

17 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

17 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

17 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan