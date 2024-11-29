Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its two members, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police netted two accused namely Kashif and Shoaib, allegedly involved in car lifting cases.

Police also recovered two stolen Suzuki Carry vans and other items from their possession.

The vehicles were stolen from different areas. Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.