Police Bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs 31 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 05:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The police have busted a car lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen vehicles worth Rs 31 million.

The four wanted members of the gang were arrested in a raid conducted by Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU), a police Spokesman said on Thursday.

The AVLU teams used technical and human resources to track down the suspects. They were arrested from a hideout in the city.

The recovered vehicles include a Honda Civic, a Revo, a HiJet, two Toyota Corolla, and five Suzuki Mehrans.

The accused were identified as Naik Zali, Noor Shahid, Ahmed Ullah, and Amjad Khan. They have confessed to being involved in numerous car lifting incidents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts.

The ICCPO, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the performance of the AVLU team and directed them to further enhance their vigilance to curb car lifting incidents in the Federal capital.

He asked the citizens to assist the police in curbing crimes.

