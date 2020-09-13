UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover Five Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Nowshera police has busted a two-member car lifter gang and recovered five vehicles on their identification, ASP Cantt informed on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, he said DPO Nowshera Capt (Rtd.

) Najam Al-Hussnain issued directives on a complaint lodged by Sardar Wali of Hakeem Abad who told that his car bearing number LOU-8348 was misplaced from in front of his house.

The police investigation team with professional exuberance traced the car and arrested car lifters from Khweshgi Bala area.

Both the arrested persons confessed to the car theft while during interrogation pointed out three more vehicles. The police team recovered all the vehicles from different areas including two cars and two carry vans. The case has been registered while investigation was underway.

