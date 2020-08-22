Police bust car lifters ; recover four stolen cars

The Sabzi Mandi Police nabbed four car lifters and recovered stolen cars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Sabzi Mandi Police nabbed four car lifters and recovered stolen cars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and car lifting. Following the orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Industrial-Area ) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special team under supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Imran Haider, along with other officials.

This team successfully nabbed four members of a well organised car lifting gang.

They have been identified as Naveed, Zahid,Yasir and Shahbaz while police also recovered four stolen cars from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of car lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad . Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.