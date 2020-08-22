UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Car Lifters ; Recover Four Stolen Cars

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Police bust car lifters ; recover four stolen cars

The Sabzi Mandi Police nabbed four car lifters and recovered stolen cars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Sabzi Mandi Police nabbed four car lifters and recovered stolen cars from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and car lifting. Following the orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Industrial-Area ) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special team under supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Imran Haider, along with other officials.

This team successfully nabbed four members of a well organised car lifting gang.

They have been identified as Naveed, Zahid,Yasir and Shahbaz while police also recovered four stolen cars from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of car lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad . Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Car Rawalpindi Criminals All From

Recent Stories

MCI holds meeting to view Muharram's arrangements

2 minutes ago

MQM-P gives token hunger strike protest call again ..

2 minutes ago

Police seize counterfeit beverages

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Mali for Talks With J ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif, NAB's appeals fixed for hearing in A ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues verdict against life disquali ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.