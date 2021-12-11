Police bust child abduction racket

Police have busted racket involved in heinous business of kidnapping and begging of children after brutal physical torture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have busted racket involved in heinous business of kidnapping and begging of children after brutal physical torture.

Police also recovered a mentally retarded boy from their custody.

Addressing a press conference, ASP New Town Beenish Fatima said that mentally handicapped boy was abducted from Newtown area.

The case was registered at Newtown police station on the complaint of his father.

A team led by SP Rawal, consisting of ASP New Town, SHO and police officers was constituted to probe the matter.

With the help of modern technology and human intelligence, the team recovered the mentally handicapped child from Khushab and arrested three accused Mohammad Arshad and his wife Farida and Mohammad Safdar.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed crime and told that the kidnapped boy was bought Rs2.5 million for begging purposes.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the SP Rawal Town and his team for arresting such a criminal gang, saying that Rawalpindi Police is pursuing a zero tolerance policy against incidents such as abduction and harassment of children and women.