Police bust criminal gangs, recover weapons , stolen vehicle

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pindi Bhattian police have busted a gang of arms smugglers and arrested its two members.

The police seized a large quantity of arms and thousands of bullets from them near interchange Pindi Bhattian.

According to police source, a police party, headed by SDPO Circle Officer Irfan Salehria, intercepted a suspected car No. LRG-244 and, during a search, recovered eight rifles, seven pistols, one gun and five thousand rounds of ammunition hidden under the seats of the car. The police arrested Saddam Hussain and Rab Nawaz and impounded the vehicle. The accused brought the illicit arms for sale in different areas in Punjab.

Further investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, Sukheke police have busted a car-lifter gang and arrested its two members and have seized a stolen car lifted by them from Rawalpindi.

According to police source, the police intercepted a car and during interrogation, the accused Nadeem and Atif, residents of the Sindh province, confessed that they had lifted the car from Faizabad Rawalpindi. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, unidentified burglars entered a shop of a grocer Mukhtar Ahmad in Jurian village and decamped with merchandise worth Rs 70,000. The police have registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused.