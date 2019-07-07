(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :In its efforts to curb crimes, Rawalpindi Police has issued performance report of first six month of year 2019.

Police conducted combing operations against anti social elements; nab criminals, recovered stolen goods, drugs and illegal weapons during its drive.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi police registered 89 cases against Provincial and Inter Provincial gangs and arrested 313 hardcore criminals wanted in dacoity, murder and miscellaneous crimes and recovered cash amounting Rs. 69,89,500 besides 23 stolen vehicles, 130 motorcycles,42 mobile phones, two cattles, 80 gas cylinders, a Computer, 4 kg charas and weapons 1 Kalashnikov, 207 pistols, 9 rifles, 3 revolver,3 daggers and 903 rounds from their possession.

To curb the menace of drugs from the society, In a crackdown, police registered 1823 cases of drugs and arrested 1845 drug peddlers while recovering 47 kg heroin, 20 kg opium, 632 kg charas, 12355 bottles of liquor, while arrested 37 drunkards.

To purge the society from weapons, police lodged 1372 cases and arrested 1386 criminals while recovering 3 grenades, 34 Kalashnikov, 25 riffles, 68 short gun, 51 revolver, 1221 pistols 30 bore, 5 carbines, and 45488 rounds from their possession.

According to National Action Plan, police conducted raids and registered 385 cases of renting laws besides arresting 734 persons.

By taking action, police registered 25 cases against wall chalking and arrested 8 violators.

Police also conducted operation and registered 22 cases involved in the violation of sound system Ordinance and held 52 violators.

During crackdown, Police also arrested 1719 proclaimed offenders and were wanted by the police in heinous crime, spokesman added.