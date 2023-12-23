Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Five Active Members

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting five of its active members allegedly involved in Gujar Khan dacoity and other crimes and seized weapons, US$600, Rs 250,000 cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting five of its active members allegedly involved in Gujar Khan dacoity and other crimes and seized weapons, US$600, Rs 250,000 cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested its five members namely Anjum, Amjad, Adnan, Faizan and Waseem. Arrested dacoits have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he said.

The spokesman said police were trying to arrest other members of the gang.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Meanwhile, Jatli police arrested two bike lifters namely Samar Zaman and Nasir Mehmood and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

In other raids, Taxila, Saddar Wah, New Town, Bani and Saddar Baroni police rounded up eight accused namely Imran, Wajiulhassan, Adeel, Sawal, Ashesh, Imran, Abdul and Majid and recovered seven kg charras from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

