UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Four

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest four

Rawalpindi District police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering cash Rs 187,000 looted amount, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering cash Rs 187,000 looted amount, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Allah Yar and SI, Incharge Police Choki, Girja, Waqar Haider managed to net four dacoits including ring leader of the gang.

SHO Saddar Baroni informed that the accused confessed to have committed several dacoities and street crimes in different areas of Rawalpindi city.

He said, the dacoit gang members have been sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade, adding, efforts would be made to recover other looted items from their possession after completing identification parade process.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Kamran Hameed appreciated the police team for netting the dacoit gang members and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

Another 36 OneWeb Satellites Arrive at Vostochny C ..

30 seconds ago

Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center to Continu ..

31 seconds ago

Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offere ..

32 seconds ago

IRSA releases 96,600 cusecs water

34 seconds ago

Police arrest four; recover Kalashnikovs, pistols ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt calls for effective RTSM implemen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.