Police bust dacoit gang; arrest four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering cash Rs 187,000 looted amount, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Allah Yar and SI, Incharge Police Choki, Girja, Waqar Haider managed to net four dacoits including ring leader of the gang.

SHO Saddar Baroni informed that the accused confessed to have committed several dacoities and street crimes in different areas of Rawalpindi city.

He said, the dacoit gang members have been sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade, adding, efforts would be made to recover other looted items from their possession after completing identification parade process.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Kamran Hameed appreciated the police team for netting the dacoit gang members and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.