Police bust dacoit gang; arrest four active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting four of its active members allegedly involved in dacoities and other crimes and seized weapons, cash and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested its four members.

He informed that four dacoits namely Abdullah, Umar, Muzamil and Abdullah Tahir were sent behind bars and police recovered Rs 530,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession after the identification parade.

He said police were trying to arrest other members of the gang.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.