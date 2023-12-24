Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in dacoit and other crimes and seized weapons, cash, mobile phones, motorcycles, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrest its three members, namely Amjad, Shehzad, and Tehzeb ul Hassan.

He informed that police recovered four stolen motorcycles, five mobile phones, cash worth Rs 15000, weapons, and other items from their possession.

He said police were trying to arrest other members of the gang. The Superintendent of Police, Potohar, directed police teams to accelerate operations against gangs and other lawbreakers, he added.

