Police bust dacoit gang; arrest three active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in dacoities and other crimes and seized weapons, cash Rs 90,000, a motorcycle and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested its three members.

He informed that three dacoits namely Babar Khan, Umar Khan and Hasan were sent behind the bars and police recovered Rs 90,000 cash, weapons, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Arrested dacoits have been sent to jail for identification parade, he said.

The spokesman said police were trying to arrest other members of the gang.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.