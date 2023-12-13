Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Three Active Members

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest three active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in dacoities and other crimes and seized weapons, cash Rs 90,000, a motorcycle and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested its three members.

He informed that three dacoits namely Babar Khan, Umar Khan and Hasan were sent behind the bars and police recovered Rs 90,000 cash, weapons, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Arrested dacoits have been sent to jail for identification parade, he said.

The spokesman said police were trying to arrest other members of the gang.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Related Topics

Police Jail From Race

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

3 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

3 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

4 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan