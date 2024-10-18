Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting two active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 82,500, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.

Bazaar police held two dacoit and street criminals namely Ethesham and Bilal, and recovered Rs 82,500, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

