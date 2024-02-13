Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Two Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Police have busted a robber gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in robbery and other crimes and seized weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested its two members namely Ghulam Mustafa and Ramazan.

He informed that police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that the arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, adding, police were trying to arrest other members of the gangs.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem directed police teams to accelerate operations against gangs and other lawbreakers, he added.

