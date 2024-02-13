Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Two Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Police have busted a robber gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in robbery and other crimes and seized weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, New Town police managed to bust a dacoit gang and arrested its two members namely Ghulam Mustafa and Ramazan.
He informed that police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.
The spokesman said that the arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, adding, police were trying to arrest other members of the gangs.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem directed police teams to accelerate operations against gangs and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise dept provides civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative at Kachnar Park2 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe 51st death anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London12 minutes ago
-
Solangi reads news bulletin to give message govt considers radio important communication medium32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed42 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM43 minutes ago
-
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz Sharif49 minutes ago
-
Chess tournament in Dhaka to recognize Pakistani chess maestro on Feb 2452 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information lauds Radio Pakistan's vital role in disseminating information52 minutes ago
-
Noise pollution rattles citizens52 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia claims six more lives in Punjab1 hour ago
-
PPP representing all federating units, says Abbasi1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers unknown dead body1 hour ago