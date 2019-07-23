UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Dacoit Gang In Kohat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:29 PM

Police bust dacoit gang in kohat

Police have busted a six-member dacoit gang here on Tuesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Police have busted a six-member dacoit gang here on Tuesday.

The gang had been involved in various incidents of robbery.The gang looted moneychanger at gun point when he was travelling in his car at Indus Highway.

A police team under the command of ASP Mohamad Nabeel Kohkar including SHO Fayaz Khan and other investigative officers traced out the accused and held them.� Police also recovered looted amount, expensive goods and weapons from their possession.

The arrested dacoits including woman belongs to Kohat, Orakzai, Sahakot and Batkhela.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

