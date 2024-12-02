Police Bust Dacoit, Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Five
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting five accused and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones, cash Rs 38,000, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Arbaz, Usama, Salar, Umar and Fahad, members of Arbaz dacoit, snatching and bike lifting gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 38,500, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.
