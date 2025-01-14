Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest three

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Police have busted a dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang by arresting three accused and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash Rs Rs 6,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police arrested three, namely Balaj, Taimoor and Ethesham, members of dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 6,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.