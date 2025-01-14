Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit, Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Police have busted a dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang by arresting three accused and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash Rs Rs 6,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police arrested three, namely Balaj, Taimoor and Ethesham, members of dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 6,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Criminals From

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

42 minutes ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

1 hour ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

1 hour ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

2 hours ago
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness ..

UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

13 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

13 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan